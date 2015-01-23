FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi King Salman resolves succession by appointing nephew
#Energy
January 23, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi King Salman resolves succession by appointing nephew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, context)

RIYADH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s new King Salman on Friday moved to resolve the kingdom’s long term succession by appointing his nephew Mohammed bin Nayef as deputy crown prince, meaning he will be the first of that generation to rule the kingdom one day.

Prince Mohammed, who remains as Interior Minister, according to the royal decree carried on state television, is next in line to rule after Salman and Crown Prince Muqrin.

A close friend of the United States, Prince Mohammed has won plaudits from Western countries for his crushing of an al Qaeda insurgency from 2003-06 when he was head of the kingdom’s security forces and his father was Interior Minister.

Born in 1959, Prince Mohammed is relatively young by the standards of senior Saudi royals, and his appointment as second in line to rule should resolve long-term questions over the succession for many years to come.

Reporting by Angus McDowall and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
