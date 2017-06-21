DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's King Salman has
called for a public pledging of allegiance in Mecca on Wednesday
to Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has been promoted to crown
prince, Saudi-owned channel al-Arabiya said on Wednesday.
A royal decree published on state news agency SPA earlier
said Prince Mohammed bin Salman was replacing Prince Mohammed
bin Nayef in the role. Saudi Arabia's Allegiance Council had
voted 31 to 34 in favour of the changes, al Arabiya said.
