DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Nayef has been relieved of his post and replaced by Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a royal decree said on Wednesday, in
a promotion for King Salman's 31-year-old son that confirms him
as next ruler of the kingdom.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman becomes deputy prime minister and
retains his defence and other portfolios, the decree issued by
the Saudi state news agency SPA said.
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, for years the kingdom's
counter-terrorism chief who put down an al Qaeda campaign of
bombings in 2003-06, is relieved of all positions, it said.
Even as deputy crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman has been
responsible for running Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, dictating
an energy policy with global implications and behind the plans
for the kingdom to build a future after oil.
Al Arabiya television reported that the promotion of the
prince was approved by the kingdom's Allegiance Council, and
that the king had called for a public pledging of loyalty to
Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday evening in Mecca.
The surprise announcement follows 2-1/2 years of already
major changes in Saudi Arabia, which stunned allies in 2015 by
launching a war in Yemen, cutting old energy subsidies and in
2016 proposing partly privatising state oil company Aramco.
