Saudi King Salman vows to maintain same approach as his predecessors - live speech
January 23, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi King Salman vows to maintain same approach as his predecessors - live speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia King Salman vowed on Friday to maintain the same approach as his predecessors in the first address to the nation since he ascended the throne.

“We will remain, with God’s support, maintain the straight path that this country has advanced on since its establishment by the late King Abdulaziz,” King Salman said in the speech, broadcast on state television.

He also called for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim and Arab countries and pledged to serve his country and shield it from any harm. (Editing by Alison Williams)

