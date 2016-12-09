FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
S.Arabia energy minister "optimistic" for meeting with non-OPEC countries
#Energy
December 9, 2016 / 10:07 PM / 8 months ago

S.Arabia energy minister "optimistic" for meeting with non-OPEC countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Friday he was "very optimistic" about a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna on Saturday.

Asked whether he expected any non-OPEC country but Russia to cut crude output, he said: "We will know the exact numbers tomorrow but I am expecting about 10 to 11 countries to be on the final declaration with specific numbers." (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; editing by John Stonestreet)

