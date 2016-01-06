MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi interest rate swaps rise on FX depegging bets

* Riyal’s downtrend slows in forwards market

* But IRS continue rising steeply

* Bet that Saudi will hike rates sharply in coming years

* Central bank quashed forward market speculation in 1990s

* Some think Riyadh could eventually adopt currency basket

By Archana Narayanan and Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian interest rate swaps climbed to fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday in a sign that some investors are raising their bets that the kingdom, pressured by low oil prices, will eventually scrap its currency peg to the U.S. dollar.

International banks and hedge funds have traditionally used the forward foreign exchange market to bet against the Saudi riyal, pegged at a spot rate of 3.75 to the U.S. dollar since 1986.

But in recent weeks, the riyal’s downtrend in that market has slowed. Average prices of one-year dollar/riyal forwards have moved little, implying riyal depreciation of only about 1.8 percent in 12 months.

Instead, some investors are using IRS to hedge against the risk of the peg being broken - or to bet that it will be broken.

Two-year Saudi IRS climbed to 2.32 percent on Wednesday, their highest since January 2009. They have jumped 96 basis points since September - a massive rise considering the Saudi central bank has raised official interest rates by only 25 bps in the period.

With IRS, an investor can choose to receive a floating interest rate while paying fixed. So IRS are a bet that Riyadh will hike rates sharply in coming years to defend its currency or to stabilise it once the peg has been removed.

Saudi Arabia’s state budget for 2016, announced towards the end of December, was welcomed by many economists for containing austerity steps designed to bring a budget deficit of nearly $100 billion under control.

But the latest IRS activity shows some investors think the austerity is not enough and that Riyadh will eventually draw down its $628 billion of foreign assets to levels that make defence of its currency impossible.

“We remain of the view that fundamental developments imply that the peg is no longer a sustainable strategy,” analyst Peter Kinsella at Commerzbank said in a note to clients this week.

“In the short term, the Saudis could put off the day of reckoning by engaging in severe budget cuts which reduce the deficit towards more sustainable levels. However this policy is not without domestic political risks and does not seem to be favoured by the authorities,” he added.

INTERVENTION

Saudi Arabia faced two previous bouts of speculation against its currency after 1986, according to a 2013 research paper by former Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) vice-governor Abdulrahman al-Hamidy and Ahmed Banafe, published on the website of the Bank for International Settlements.

In both cases, cheap oil fuelled concern about budget and external deficits. But both times, SAMA quashed speculation fairly easily by intervening in the markets, the paper found.

The central bank gathered information about speculative positions through its contacts with local banks, then pushed the riyal back up in the forwards market with steps such as placing deposits with domestic banks, and buying the dollar in the spot market while selling it forward.

The amounts spent by SAMA on intervention were modest, $655 million in 1993 and $820 million in 1998, another paper on the BIS website estimated.

“In episodes of speculation against the riyal ... SAMA’s tactics were effective, and they are still available for use,” Hamidy and Banafe wrote.

Most traders say that during the current period of pressure on the riyal, SAMA has not so far conducted major intervention against speculators - but the risk that it could do so may be deterring banks from pushing forwards market prices further.

IRS may therefore look like a better place to bet against the riyal, especially since Saudi money rates are in a strong uptrend as reduced flows of oil money into bank deposits and the government’s bond issues to cover its deficit squeeze liquidity.

Many bankers in the Gulf think Saudi Arabia remains very unlikely to depreciate the local currency because the benefit to state finances from higher oil revenue, following conversion from dollars to riyals, would be more than outweighed by a surge in import costs and a market panic.

SAMA has been running down its foreign assets at an annual rate of over $100 billion, but even at that speed, it could easily maintain the peg for several more years. Economic reforms being launched will reduce the pressure to sell assets.

Nevertheless, speculators against the riyal know there is a precedent for Riyadh to tinker with the exchange rate. It devalued the riyal in June 1986 to 3.75 from 3.65.

“If the kingdom is not in favour of an outright de-pegging, another suitable solution, and one which we believe is more probable than full de-pegging, would be for them to move to a (currency) basket approach similar to that which Kuwait has followed,” said Chavan Bhogaita, head of market insights and strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

“This would also allow the kingdom to devalue the riyal over time, something which many people believe would bring significant benefits to the economy.” (Editing by Gareth Jones)