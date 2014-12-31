FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Takween to buy Savola packaging unit for 910 mln riyals
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
December 31, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Takween to buy Savola packaging unit for 910 mln riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Takween Advanced Industries said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a packaging unit of the region’s largest food firm Savola Group for 910 million riyals ($242.5 million).

The firms reached agreement the price for Savola Packaging Co (Target) after due diligence but the purchase remains conditional on regulatory approval, Takween said in a bourse statement.

The purchase will be financed through a syndicate of Saudi banks, to be announced later and conditional on Takween shareholders’ approval, the statement said.

Savola said in July it had entered a non-binding agreement with Takween to sell its entire stake in Savola Packaging Co as it looked to focus on its core sectors of food and retailing.

$1 = 3.7523 riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.