Saudi finance ministry says no fees on remittances out of the country

RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi finance ministry said on Sunday there would be no fees applied on remittances out of the country, days after the kingdom's advisory Shura Council said it was considering a proposal to impose a 6 percent levy on expatriate remittances.

Saudi Arabia is "committed to the principle of free movement of capital in and out of the kingdom, in line with international standards," the ministry's official Twitter account said. (Reporting by Katie Paul. Editing by Jane Merriman)