FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading in Saudi's Etihad Atheeb halted pending more info on STC deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Trading in Saudi's Etihad Atheeb halted pending more info on STC deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s market regulator has suspended trading in Etihad Atheeb after the landline operator failed to disclose sufficient details on a network sharing deal with Saudi Telecom Co (STC), according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Atheeb said it had signed a so-called Indefeasible Rights of Use (IRU) agreement that gives it access to 30,000 STC data connections for 15 years, with an option to increase this to 100,000 connections.

But the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has now suspended trading in Atheeb shares until the company provides more details, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.