DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co has appointed Khalid bin Hussain Biyari as chief executive, the operator said on Tuesday.

Biyari will assume his new role on April 27, according to a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

His current roles include senior vice president for technology and operations, and vice chairman of affiliate Viva Kuwait, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)