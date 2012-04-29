FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom names new chairman, vice-chairman
April 29, 2012

Saudi Telecom names new chairman, vice-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf Arab region’s No. 1 telecoms operator, has appointed Abdulaziz al-Suqair as chairman and Mohammad al-Kharashi as vice-chairman, the former monopoly said on Sunday.

The pair were appointed for a period of three years at a company board meeting on Saturday, STC said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Earlier this month, STC said Chief Executive Saud al-Daweesh will step down, effective October 1. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Amran Abocar)

