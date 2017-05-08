FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
RPT-CORRECTION-UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
May 8, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 3 months ago

RPT-CORRECTION-UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear STC's share of the project is to connect 1.3 million housing units)

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.

STC's share of the project will connect 1.3 million housing units with fibre optic lines, the company said in a bourse statement.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

$1 = 3.7503 riyals Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Larry King and Jason Neely

