Saudi Telecom says to pay Q1 cash dividend of 1 riyal/share
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 19, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Saudi Telecom says to pay Q1 cash dividend of 1 riyal/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Tuesday it would pay a cash dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for the first quarter of 2016.

The payout, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as in the corresponding period of last year.

STC, which announced earlier on Tuesday a 5.2 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, had previously declared it would pay a minimum dividend of 1 riyal a share per quarter from the fourth quarter of 2015 onwards.

$1 = 3.7490 riyals Reporting by David French; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
