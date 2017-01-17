FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Saudi Telecom to buy remaining stake in SaleCo
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 17, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 7 months ago

Saudi Telecom to buy remaining stake in SaleCo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Tuesday it had completed procedures for the purchase of the remaining stake in Sale Advanced Co it does not already own for 400 million riyals ($106.7 million).

STC will finance its bid for the 40 percent stake with the company's own resources, it said, adding that the acquisition will have no substantial impact on its financial results.

STC already owns 60 percent of Riyadh-based SaleCo, which offers sales services through all distribution channel networks located in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states, the statement said.

In December 2015 STC said it had offered to buy the remaining shares in the company held by Ethad Sale.

$1 = 3.7505 riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.