FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi telco STC Q4 profit drops 20.2 pct, misses estimates
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 20, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi telco STC Q4 profit drops 20.2 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) reported a 20.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing estimates as service costs and expenses rose.

The former monopoly, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 1.95 billion riyals ($520 million) in the three months to Dec. 31. This compares with 2.44 billion riyals in the prior-year period, a bourse statement said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.36 billion riyals.

STC’s annual profit was 9.34 billion riyals, down 14.8 percent from the previous year.

The company’s board has recommended paying a fourth-quarter cash dividend of 1 riyal per share, it said in a separate statement. This is the same as the payout for the corresponding quarter of 2014.

In November, STC said it would pay a minimum quarterly dividend of 1 riyal per share for three years from the fourth quarter of 2015 onwards.

$1 = 3.7500 riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.