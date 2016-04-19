FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom Co Q1 profit falls 5.2 pct, missing estimates
April 19, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Saudi Telecom Co Q1 profit falls 5.2 pct, missing estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) missed estimates and extended an earnings slump as it reported a 5.2 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The former monopoly, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.38 billion riyals in the three months to Mar. 31. This compares with 2.50 billion riyals in the prior-year period, a bourse statement said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.496 billion riyals.

STC had reported falling profits in five of the preceding six quarters, stalling a sudden improvement in its bottom line that had been sparked by the operator trimming its international ambitions and refocusing on its lucrative home market.

STC’s quarterly revenue was 12.76 billion riyals, versus 12.47 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2015, an increase of 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Katie Paul)

