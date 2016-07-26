FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom misses forecasts with 27.1 pct Q2 profit fall
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 26, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Saudi Telecom misses forecasts with 27.1 pct Q2 profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) missed estimates as it reported a 27.1 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The former monopoly, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 1.87 billion riyals ($498.6 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a profit of 2.56 billion riyals in the prior-year period, a bourse statement said.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.37 billion riyals.

In a separate statement, the company said its board was proposing a cash dividend for the second quarter of 1 riyal per share, the same payout as the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

