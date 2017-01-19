FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom Co Q4 net profit climbs 10.3 pct
January 19, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 7 months ago

Saudi Telecom Co Q4 net profit climbs 10.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) met estimates with a 10.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as operating costs and operating expenses declined.

The former monopoly, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.15 billion riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.95 billion a year earlier, a bourse statement said.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a profit of 2.06 billion from STC, which owns stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey and Asia.

The company on Thursday announced it would pay an interim quarterly dividend of 1 riyal per share. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

