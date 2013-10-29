FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost-cutting helps Saudi Telecom Q3 profit jump 73 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 29, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Cost-cutting helps Saudi Telecom Q3 profit jump 73 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf’s No.2 telecom operator, reported a 73 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, well above estimates, as the company cut costs.

The increase could help reassure investors after the former monopoly, which remains majority government-owned more than a decade since listing, announced surprise profit declines in the preceding three quarters due to writedowns on some of its foreign investments.

The firm made a net profit of 3.39 billion Saudi riyals ($904million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.95 billion riyals in the prior-year period, according to a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast that STC - the second largest Gulf telecom operator by market value, with operations in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia - would make a quarterly profit of 2.12 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Anthony Barker)

