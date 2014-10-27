FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom beats estimates with flat third-quarter profit
October 27, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom beats estimates with flat third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 net profit 3.37 bln riyals vs 3.39 bln riyals a yr earlier

* STC to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal per share

* 9-month net profit 8.57 bln riyals vs 6.36 bln riyals a yr ago (Adds detail)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf’s No.1 telecoms operator by market value, reported flat third-quarter profit on Monday, beating estimates despite paying higher taxes than a year ago.

The company, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 3.37 billion riyals ($898 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 3.39 billion riyals a year earlier, STC said in a bourse filing.

The consensus forecast from analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 2.93 billion riyals.

STC, which owns stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, said that quarterly profit fell slightly because it paid 151 million riyals more in tax than in the same period last year.

The state-run company’s board has approved a third-quarter dividend of 1 riyal per share.

Third-quarter wireless broadband revenue rose 22 percent year on year, STC said, though it did not reveal what this amounted to in riyals.

For the first nine months of 2014, STC made a net profit of 8.57 billion riyals, up from 6.36 billion riyals the previous year, when it took impairments of 1.1 billion riyals relating its Indian investments and an Indonesian unit it later sold.

Nine-month revenue for its international subsidiaries rose 18 percent, mainly from its Bahrain and Kuwait businesses.

Third-quarter revenue rose 3 percent. It did not elaborate further, but revenue in the third quarter of 2013 was 11.43 billion, according to Reuters data. (Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
