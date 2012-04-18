UPDATE 2-Home boom aids Saudi Telecom profit surge

(Adds analyst quotes, details)

* Q1 profit rises to 2.5 bln riyals from 1.57 bln riyals a year earlier

* Q1 revenue up at 14.7 bln riyals from 13.1 bln riyals in Q1 2011

* STC to quarterly dividend of 0.5 riyals per share (Add analyst comments, detail)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 18 - Soaring demand for broadband helped Saudi Telecom Co (STC) post a 60 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, with the former monopoly reporting rising revenues in its mobile, fixed line, corporate and wholesale units.

The former monopoly, which will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.5 riyals per share, made a profit of 2.52 billion riyals ($672 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 1.57 billion riyals in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC would post a quarterly profit of 2.05 billion riyals.

“The increase in net income... came as a result (of) the growth in all of the group services revenue,” STC said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue rose 13 percent to 14.7 billion riyals.

Data and broadband are driving growth for Saudi operators, said Marc Hammoud, Deutsche Bank telecoms analyst.

“Saudi operators are no longer talking about subscriber growth - on the contrary, the total number of subscribers may fall as people increasingly stick with one operator, rather than switching between one or another,” said Hammoud.

“The focus has clearly moved onto more value-added services, rather than subscriber growth.”

This has spurred STC to aggressively price broadband bundle packages as it competes with Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat, and Zain Saudi , part-owned by Kuwait’s Zain.

STC has operations across the Muslim world from Turkey to Indonesia, but its home market continues to provide the bulk of revenue.

“Growing population, a strong economy driving demand for corporate telecoms services, and increased purchasing power have supported the telecoms sector,” added Hammoud. “Saudi is also behind in terms of broadband penetration, estimated at 50-55 percent. That compares with up to 70-80 percent in the UAE.”

Saudi Arabia’s economy is forecast to grow 4.5 percent in 2012, according to a Reuters poll in March. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Reed Stevenson)