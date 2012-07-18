FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom Q2 net profit rises 6.7pc, beats forecasts
July 18, 2012

Saudi Telecom Q2 net profit rises 6.7pc, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit was 2.41 billion riyals ($642.7 million), a 6.7 percent increase over the same period in 2011, beating the average forecast of analysts.

The former monopoly added its operating income rose 13.5 percent to 3.16 billion riyals and its revenue from services rose 4.9 percent to 14.56 billion riyals.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC would make a quarterly profit of 2.27 billion riyals.

The telco said in a separate statement it would pay a dividend of 0.5 riyals a share for the second quarter. ($1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)

