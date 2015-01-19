FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom posts 32.6 pct Q4 net profit slump, raises dividend
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 19, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Telecom posts 32.6 pct Q4 net profit slump, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf’s No.1 telecom operator by market value, reported a 32.6 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, missing estimates.

The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.44 billion riyals ($649.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 3.62 billion riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 3.32 billion riyals.

Despite the fall, the company declared it would pay a higher dividend. A separate statement said STC would pay 1 riyal per share for the final three months of 2014, compared with 0.75 riyals for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7552 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

