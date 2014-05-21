FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Saudi Telecom sets up $1.33 bln sukuk programme
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 21, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Saudi Telecom sets up $1.33 bln sukuk programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in para 3)

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf’s largest telecommunications operator by market value, has established a 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) riyal denominated sukuk programme, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The programme will be by way of a local private placement, STC said.

The operator did not state when it planned to issue a sukuk, but Reuters reported in April that STC had picked three banks to manage its debut Islamic bond offer, according to sources.

These are JP Morgan Chase, Standard Chartered and the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, the sources said. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.