Saudi's STC says unified licence positive for business

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday a decision by Saudi Arabia's government to provide it and other telecommunications operators with "unified licences" would provide positive opportunities for the company across its business.

However, the company said it was too early to determine the financial impact.

The Capital Market Authority on Sunday suspended trade in shares of the kingdom's listed telecommunications operators after the government decided to extend their licences. In addition, the government said it would provide the firms with "unified licences" allowing them to offer all telecommunications services. It did not give details. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)