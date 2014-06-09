FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi govt seizes Riyadh land plot from Saudi Telecom
#Financials
June 9, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi govt seizes Riyadh land plot from Saudi Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance has seized some land in the country’s capital from the kingdom’s former telecom monopoly Saudi Telecom Co (STC), a bourse filing said on Monday.

The 1.05 million square metre plot in Riyadh has a book value of 105.3 million riyals ($28.1 million), but the government has yet to tell STC what compensation it will receive for this land, the statement said.

The compensation level and financial impact will be disclosed at a later date, the statement added.

The government owns 70 percent of STC.

$1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
