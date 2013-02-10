FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi December imports jump 23 pct y/y
#Market News
February 10, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Saudi December imports jump 23 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics and Information released the following December
non-oil foreign trade data on Sunday:
    
  SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE         12/12       11/12       12/11

  non-oil exports             18.065      13.604      16.737
  imports                     50.525      45.565      41.035
  DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)  
  nominal non-oil exports      7.9        -5.6     
  nominal imports             23.1        13.7     
    
    NOTE. Non-oil exports account for around 12 percent of  
overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil  
exporter does not release complete trade data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
