TABLE-Saudi Dec imports down 6.5 pct y/y, non-oil exports up 9.2 pct
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Saudi Dec imports down 6.5 pct y/y, non-oil exports up 9.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's imports in December fell
6.5 percent from a year earlier, while non-oil exports rose
strongly, data from the Central Department of Statistics and
Information showed on Wednesday.
    
 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE          12/13     11/13     12/12

  non-oil exports             19.938    17.789    18.264
  imports                     49.156    45.208    52.549
 DETAILS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports      9.2      10.4      
  nominal imports             -6.5     -12.5      
    NOTE. Non-oil exports account for around 12 percent of
Saudi Arabia's overall exports. The world's largest oil
exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly
basis.
    Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast Saudi
Arabia's current account surplus at 14.7 percent for 2014, down
from an estimated 18.7 percent in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
