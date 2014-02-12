TABLE-Saudi Dec imports down 6.5 pct y/y, non-oil exports up 9.2 pct

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's imports in December fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier, while non-oil exports rose strongly, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Wednesday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 12/13 11/13 12/12 non-oil exports 19.938 17.789 18.264 imports 49.156 45.208 52.549 DETAILS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports 9.2 10.4 nominal imports -6.5 -12.5 NOTE. Non-oil exports account for around 12 percent of Saudi Arabia's overall exports. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast Saudi Arabia's current account surplus at 14.7 percent for 2014, down from an estimated 18.7 percent in 2013.