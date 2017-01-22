FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi November imports shrink 22 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop
#Market News
January 22, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi November imports shrink 22 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's imports
shrank by more than a fifth from a year earlier in November
while non-oil exports also fell, data from the Central
Department of Statistics and Information showed on Sunday.

 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE           11/16     10/16     11/15     
 (in bln riyals)
  non-oil exports             14.397    14.989    15.842
  imports                     39.757    39.498    51.139
    
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports     -9.1      -2.8      -7.8 
  nominal imports            -22.3     -32.8      -7.2 
           
NOTE: Previous figures for imports are revised.
    Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12 percent
of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil
exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly
basis.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

