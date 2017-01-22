Saudi November imports shrink 22 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's imports shrank by more than a fifth from a year earlier in November while non-oil exports also fell, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Sunday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 11/16 10/16 11/15 (in bln riyals) non-oil exports 14.397 14.989 15.842 imports 39.757 39.498 51.139 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports -9.1 -2.8 -7.8 nominal imports -22.3 -32.8 -7.2 NOTE: Previous figures for imports are revised. Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)