Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Saudi January non-oil exports rise, imports shrink 11.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 28 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's imports
shrank 11.6 percent from a year earlier in January while non-oil
exports rose for the first time in eight months, data from the
Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on
Tuesday.

 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE           01/17     12/16     01/16     
 (in bln riyals)
  non-oil exports             14.019    14.938    12.708
  imports                     43.297    38.867    48.996
    
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports       10.3     -10.3            
  nominal imports              -11.6     -28.4 
                    
NOTE: Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

