TABLE-Saudi June imports +0.2 pct, non-oil exports +6.4 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information released the following June non-oil foreign trade data on Sunday: SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 06/13 05/13 06/12 non-oil exports 17.117 16.023 16.080 imports 50.210 52.485 50.099 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports 6.4 5.9 nominal imports 0.2 2.8 NOTE. Non-oil exports account for around 12 percent of overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the offical data.