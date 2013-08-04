FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Saudi June imports +0.2 pct, non-oil exports +6.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Saudi June imports +0.2 pct, non-oil exports +6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics and Information released the following June non-oil
foreign trade data on Sunday:
      
 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE         06/13     05/13     06/12

  non-oil exports            17.117    16.023    16.080    
  imports                    50.210    52.485    50.099
 
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) 
  nominal non-oil exports     6.4       5.9       
  nominal imports             0.2       2.8       
    NOTE. Non-oil exports account for around 12 percent of 
overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil 
exporter does not release complete trade data.  
    Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the
offical data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.