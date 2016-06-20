FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Saudi March imports plunge 26 pct y/y, non-oil exports down
June 20, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi March imports plunge 26 pct y/y, non-oil exports down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's imports shrank 25.6
percent in March compared with a year earlier, while non-oil
exports dropped 9.1 percent, data from the Central Department of
Statistics and Information showed on Monday.

 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE           03/16     02/16     03/15        
 (in bln riyals)
  non-oil exports             15.076    13.106    16.588
  imports                     44.044    40.685    59.203
    
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports     -9.1
  nominal imports            -25.6 
           
NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
