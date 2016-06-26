FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi April imports plunge 27 pct yr/yr, non-oil exports tumble
#Market News
June 26, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi April imports plunge 27 pct yr/yr, non-oil exports tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's imports in April sank
27.2 percent compared with a year earlier and non-oil exports
dropped 18.4 percent, data from the Central Department of
Statistics and Information showed.

 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE           04/16     03/16     04/15     
 (in bln riyals)
  non-oil exports             13.447    15.076    16.489
  imports                     40.770    44.044    56.013
    
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports    -18.4      -9.1
  nominal imports            -27.2     -25.6 
           
NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

