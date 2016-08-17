FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Saudi May imports drop 20 pct, non-oil exports marginally lower
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi May imports drop 20 pct, non-oil exports marginally lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's imports in May fell 20.3
percent compared with a year earlier while non-oil exports edged
down 0.4 percent, data from the Central Department of Statistics
and Information showed on Wednesday.

 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE           05/16     04/16     05/15     
 (in bln riyals)
  non-oil exports             15.681    13.447    15.746
  imports                     45.504    40.770    57.121
    
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports    - 0.4     -18.4      
  nominal imports            -20.3     -27.2     
           
NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
