a year ago
TABLE-Saudi June imports plunge 24 pct y/y, non-oil exports fall
August 23, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi June imports plunge 24 pct y/y, non-oil exports fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's imports in June tumbled
23.9 percent from a year earlier while non-oil exports dropped
10.0 percent, data from the Central Department of Statistics and
Information showed on Tuesday.

 SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE           06/16     05/16     06/15     
 (in bln riyals)
  non-oil exports             14.261    15.681    15.847
  imports                     43.006    45.504    56.511
    
 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
  nominal non-oil exports    -10.0     - 0.4     
  nominal imports            -23.9     -20.3     
           
NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
