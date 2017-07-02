July 2 The value of Saudi Arabia's imports
shrank 3.3 percent from a year earlier in April while non-oil
exports rose slightly, data from the Central Department of
Statistics and Information showed on Sunday.
SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 04/17 03/17 04/16
(in bln riyals)
non-oil exports 14.464 16.336 14.194
imports 42.756 38.654 44.235
DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
nominal non-oil exports +1.9 +2.1
nominal imports -3.3 -20.1
NOTE: Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)