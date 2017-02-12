FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN chief affirms full support for Yemen peace envoy
February 12, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 6 months ago

UN chief affirms full support for Yemen peace envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the U.N. envoy to Yemen had his full support, days after Yemen's Houthi group asked him not to renew the diplomat's term due to what it alleged was bias against the Iranian-aligned movement.

In a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on a visit to Riyadh, Guterres appealed to the combatants in Yemen's almost two-year-old war not to exploit the delivery of humanitarian aid, adding any such action was to be condemned.

Jubeir described Saudi-American relations as excellent and said the two countries saw eye to eye on Yemen, Syria, Libya and the fight against militancy.

Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean

