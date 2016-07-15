White House says 28 pages of 9/11 report show no evidence of Saudi role

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. intelligence officials have finished reviewing 28 classified pages of the official report on the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States and they show no evidence of Saudi complicity, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

"It will confirm what we have been saying for quite some time," Earnest told reporter during a daily White House briefing.

The 28 pages that will be sent to the U.S. Congress on Friday contain no new evidence that Saudi Arabia played a role in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Earnest said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Amanda Becker; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)