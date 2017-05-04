FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 4, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia advancing -foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday the Trump administration has taken steps in the congressional notification process to advance the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided missiles to the U.S. ally.

The sale, which has been controversial because of civilian deaths in a civil war in neighboring Yemen, is expected to include more than $1 billion worth of the weapons, people familiar with the talks have said.

The munitions include armor-piercing Penetrator Warheads and precision guided Paveway missiles.

