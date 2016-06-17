FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-More robust approach needed to influence Syria's Assad -Saudi minister
June 17, 2016

CORRECTED-More robust approach needed to influence Syria's Assad -Saudi minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to make clear person speaking was Saudi minister not Syrian)

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia supports a more aggressive approach against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, including imposing a no-fly zone and arming rebels with surface-to-air missiles, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Friday.

“If the Bashar regime feels that it can continue in a stalemate, much less prevail, there will be no incentive for them to take the necessary steps to bring about a transition in Syria,” Jubeir told a news briefing during a Washington visit by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Warren Strobel)

