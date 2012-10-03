FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Wasit gas project may face long delay -industry sources
#Energy
October 3, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Wasit gas project may face long delay -industry sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The start-up of Saudi Aramco’s Wasit gas project could be delayed by at least a year because the gas coming from fields offshore is more sour than expected, three industry sources said.

“The delay could be one year or more, a big portion of the material for the pipelines has to be changed,” said a source who declined to be identified. “The gas is more complex.”

Two other industry sources said the higher than expected sulfur content of the feed gas would affect the onshore portion of the project because design changes were needed to handle it.

Saudi Aramco denied any delay to the project which is scheduled to come online in 2014.

“The project is on track and proceeding per schedule,” Saudi Aramco said in a statement in response to Reuters questions about possible setbacks. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Daniel Fineren)

