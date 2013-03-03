UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia buys 465,000 T of hard wheat for June-Aug-GSFMO

RIYADH, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia bought 465,000 tonnes of hard wheat (12.5 percent protein minimum) and 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat (11 percent protein minimum) for delivery between June-August 2013 from six international suppliers, its Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said on Sunday. The shipment will be sent to the kingdom's ports in Jeddah and Dammam. The wheat was tendered last week. Saudi Arabia has become a major importer of both hard and soft wheat since abandoning plans for self-sufficiency in wheat in 2008 as farming in the desert wasted too much precious water. The country aims steadily to reduce agriculture and plans to be completely reliant on imports by 2016 to save water. Waleed Elkhereiji, Director General of GSFMO, gave the following breakdown of purchases by port, delivery dates, suppliers and the prices paid: Jeddah Port: 55,000 T soft wheat from NOBLE at $326.28 C&F(1-10 June) 60,000 T hard wheat from GLENCORE at $356.74 C&F(20-30 June) 60,000 T hard wheat from GLENCORE at $355.74 C&F(10-20 July) 55,000 T hard wheat from NOBLE at $ 317.13 C&F(1-10 Aug) 65,000 T hard wheat from BUNGE at $ 332.50 C&F (20-30 Aug) DAMMAM PORT: 55,000 T hard wheat from GAVILON at $358 C&F (1-10 June) 55,000 T soft wheat from MIDGULF at $330 C&F (20-30 June) 60,000 T hard wheat from GLENCORE at $361.63 C&F(10-20 July) 55,000 T hard wheat from CONCORDIA at $359 C&F (1-10 Aug) 55,000 T hard wheat from NOBLE at $327.01 C&F (20-30 Aug)