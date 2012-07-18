FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Zain Q2 net loss narrowed to $93.1 mln
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 18, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Zain Q2 net loss narrowed to $93.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Indebted telecoms operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, in line with analyst forecasts.

Saudi Arabia's No.3 telecoms operator, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 349 million riyals ($93.1 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 448.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 350 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Rania El Gamal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
