FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi Zain sees net loss shrink to $93.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
July 18, 2012 / 5:12 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Zain sees net loss shrink to $93.1 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

July 18 (Reuters) - Indebted telecoms operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, in line with analyst forecasts.

Saudi Arabia’s No.3 telecoms operator, an affiliate of Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 349 million riyals ($93.1 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 448.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 350 million riyals.

In a bourse statement, the company attributed the narrowing loss to a decrease in financing costs.

Quarterly gross profit was 1.41 billion riyals, down from 1.64 billion riyals a year ago.

Zain Saudi has struggled under mounting losses and multi-billion dollar debts. The operator’s share of the kingdom’s mobile subscribers fell four percentage points to 12 percent in 2011, according to Zain’s annual report, leaving it a distant third to Saudi Telecom Co and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

A $1.6 billion rights issue aimed at writing off some of Zain Saudi’s liabilities had sold only 54 percent of shares available, the lead manager said on Monday.

The company’s liabilities totalled 22.9 billion riyals as of March 31, and it is also refinancing a $2.5 billion syndicated loan that matures in July.

$1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals Reporting By Angus McDowall and Matt Smith; editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.