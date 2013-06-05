FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zain Saudi signs $600 mln parent-guaranteed loan
June 5, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 4 years

Zain Saudi signs $600 mln parent-guaranteed loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Zain Saudi, the kingdom’s third-largest telecom operator, has signed a 2.25 billion riyals ($600 million) Islamic loan guaranteed by its parent company.

The three-year murabaha facility - a sharia-compliant cost-plus-profit arrangement - will be used to refinance an existing deal which had been extended beyond its original maturity date, Zain Saudi said in a bourse statement.

Kuwait-listed parent Zain, which owns a 37 percent stake in the firm, has given “an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee” for the facility.

Four banks provided the loan - Arab National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Gulf International Bank and Samba Financial Group.

Zain Saudi has a separate 9 billion riyals loan due later this month. The operator has rolled over the debt multiple times since its original maturity date in 2011. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

