Zain Saudi narrows Q4 net loss on lower charges
January 21, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Zain Saudi narrows Q4 net loss on lower charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Co (Zain Saudi) reported a net loss of 443 million riyals ($118.13 million) in the fourth quarter of 2012, missing analyst estimates.

The company posted a narrower net loss than the 461 million riyals reported in the same period a year earlier, and attributed this to a decrease in financial charges, a statement to the bourse said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average Q4 net loss of 387 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Sami Aboudi)

