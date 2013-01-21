Zain Saudi narrows Q4 net loss on lower charges

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Co (Zain Saudi) reported a net loss of 443 million riyals ($118.13 million) in the fourth quarter of 2012, missing analyst estimates.

The company posted a narrower net loss than the 461 million riyals reported in the same period a year earlier, and attributed this to a decrease in financial charges, a statement to the bourse said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average Q4 net loss of 387 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Sami Aboudi)