FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zain Saudi Q3 net loss widens
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

Zain Saudi Q3 net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indebted telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a widening third-quarter net loss on Tuesday, citing a move in call traffic from international to national calls.

Saudi Arabia’s No.3 mobile company, an affiliate of Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 493 million riyals ($131 million) in the three months to Sept. 30. This compares with a net loss of 484 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

In a bourse statement, the company said “the principal reason for the increase in the net loss... has been the rebalancing of significant volumes of traffic from international to national destinations”. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.