RIYADH May 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has given approval to Saudi Airlines Catering Company for an initial public offering of 30 percent of its stock, the regulator said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The offering, which will consist of 24.6 million shares, will be sold to the public between June 18-24, following a period of bookbuilding which will decide the price which prospective investors will pay. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)