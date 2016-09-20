FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi airlines says false hijacking alarm on plane at Manila
September 20, 2016

Saudi airlines says false hijacking alarm on plane at Manila

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian airlines plane landed in Manila airport on Tuesday following a false alarm about a hijacking incident, an airline spokesman said.

The television said that flight 872 was travelling from the Saudi Red sea city of Jeddah to Manila. It was isolated at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the pilot advised the control tower that the plane was "under threat".

Saudi Arabia's Ekhbariya television said the incident was over. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Katie Paul, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by William Maclean)

