CORRECTED-Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q1 net profit slips 16.9 pct

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, posted a 16.9 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, missing expectations by a large margin.

The bank made 1.71 billion riyals ($456 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 2.05 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to post an average net profit of 2.05 billion riyals for the quarter. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)